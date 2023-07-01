|
Citation
Cralley AL, Erickson C, Schaid TRJ, Hallas W, Thielen O, Mitra S, Stafford P, Hom P, Silliman C, Cohen MJ, Moore EE, D'Alessandro A, Hansen KC. Am. J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37541795
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The interactions of polytrauma, shock, and traumatic brain injury (TBI) on thromboinflammatory responses remain unclear and warrant investigation as we strive towards personalized medicine in trauma. We hypothesized that comprehensive omics characterization of plasma would identify unique metabolic and thromboinflammatory pathways following TBI.
Language: en
Keywords
Traumatic brain injury; Polytrauma; Proteomics; Trauma inflammatory milieu