Abstract

Internet of things (IOT) based in-home monitoring systems can passively collect high temporal resolution data in the community, offering valuable insight into the impact of health conditions on patients' day-to-day lives. We used this technology to monitor activity and sleep patterns in older adults recently discharged after traumatic brain injury (TBI). The demographics of TBI are changing, and it is now a leading cause of hospitalisation in older adults. However, research in this population is minimal. We present three cases, showcasing the potential of in-home monitoring systems in understanding and managing early recovery in older adults following TBI.

