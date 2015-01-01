Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) affects 1 in 4 American women, and physical child abuse is reported to occur in 10-67 % of homes with IPV. Routine evaluation of physical abuse in IPV-exposed children is neither widespread nor informed by clinical guidelines. Thus, the true frequency of detectable injuries in IPV-exposed children remains unknown. The purpose of this study was to examine the frequency of injuries in children <3-years-old reported for IPV to a regional child protective services (CPS) office.



METHODS: In this prospective observational study, we reviewed encounters of children whose caregivers agreed to an evaluation for injuries (physical exam and imaging, if indicated) from July 2019-June 2022. Children were included if: 1) a CPS investigator referred a child for evaluation for injuries ("non-acute" evaluation) or 2) a child presented immediately after an IPV incident ("acute" evaluation).



RESULTS: Of 326 children <3-years-old reported to the CPS office after IPV exposure, 90 (27.6 %) were evaluated: 81(90 %) presented for a non-acute evaluation, and 21(23 %) were reported to have sustained trauma during the IPV event. Of the 90 children evaluated, 3 (3.3 %, 95 % CI 0.7-9.4) were found to have cutaneous injuries, fractures, and/or intracranial findings. Each was <6-months old and had an "acute" evaluation.



CONCLUSION: In this study of children reported to CPS for IPV exposure, a small percentage was found to have injuries. A multi-center study that examines the frequency of and factors that increase the risk of abusive injuries in IPV-exposed children may ensure that testing targets children at highest risk.

Language: en