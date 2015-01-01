|
Tiyyagura G, Leventhal JM, Crawley D, Asnes AG. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 144: e106385.
37541095
OBJECTIVE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) affects 1 in 4 American women, and physical child abuse is reported to occur in 10-67 % of homes with IPV. Routine evaluation of physical abuse in IPV-exposed children is neither widespread nor informed by clinical guidelines. Thus, the true frequency of detectable injuries in IPV-exposed children remains unknown. The purpose of this study was to examine the frequency of injuries in children <3-years-old reported for IPV to a regional child protective services (CPS) office.
Intimate partner violence; Child physical abuse; Community advisory board