Abstract

Video gaming is a popular pastime for young males, having been shown to have both positive and negative effects on players' mental health. The aim of the current study was to ascertain the rate that male video gamers may seek mental health support for mental ill-health generally. The secondary aims were to (a) identify the most prolific barriers to seeking help; (b) determine how confident this group is to seek help; and (c) whether the variance in help-seeking efficacy be explained, in part, by age, hours gamed, self-esteem, and social capital. The survey included sections on demographic information, standardized measures of self-esteem (The Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale), social capital (The Social Capital in Gaming Scale), help-seeking efficacy (Self-Efficacy to Seek Mental Health Care Scale), and non-standardized measures of help-seeking behavior and help-seeking barriers. The survey of 2,515 participants had a mean age of 21.37 years. The analysis identified that most participants had not sought mental health support for themselves. The most prolific barriers for this cohort to seek help were cost, confidentiality, and trust. Confidence to seek help was rated the lowest for overcoming embarrassment, understanding information, and coping with others' reactions. Help-seeking efficacy was found to be significantly predicted by age, hours spent gaming, self-esteem, and social capital. Low rates of seeking help, coupled with identifying the significant barriers of this group to seek help, may inform researchers aiming to develop targeted interventions for male youth interested in gaming and who are exhibiting mental ill-health to gain initial access, or engage more often, with mental health services when needed. Further research is recommended for investigating male gamers' insights in determining how to overcome the identified barriers for this cohort to improve mental health seeking behavior rather than avoidant behavior. From this, stigma reduction and ease of access to digital mental health services could be improved.

