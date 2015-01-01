Abstract

Commentary on: Wu Q, Zhu P, Ji Q, et al. The effect of death education course utilizing constructivist learning theory on first grade undergraduate nursing student attitudes and coping abilities towards death: A mixed study design. Nurse Educ Today. 2023 Jul;126:105809. doi: 10.1016/j.nedt.2023.105809. Epub 2023 Apr 6.

Implications for practice and research



Death education courses (DECs) prepare healthcare students to manage future relationships with end-of-life (EOL) patients and their relatives. It would be better for DECs to use active methodologies, for example, creative arts therapies and constructivist and narrative techniques.



Research should longitudinally monitor students who have completed a DEC to check their levels of willingness to work in palliative care and their levels of work satisfaction versus burn-out in both …

