|
Citation
|
Testoni I. Evid. Based Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37541778
|
Abstract
|
Commentary on: Wu Q, Zhu P, Ji Q, et al. The effect of death education course utilizing constructivist learning theory on first grade undergraduate nursing student attitudes and coping abilities towards death: A mixed study design. Nurse Educ Today. 2023 Jul;126:105809. doi: 10.1016/j.nedt.2023.105809. Epub 2023 Apr 6.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Nursing; Hospice and Palliative Care Nursing; Nurse Practitioners