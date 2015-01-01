Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Cerebrocardiac syndrome (CCS) is a severe complication of severe traumatic brain injury (sTBI) that carries high mortality and disability rates. Early identification of CCS poses a significant clinical challenge. The main objective of this study was to investigate potential risk factors associated with the development of secondary CCS in patients with sTBI. It was hypothesized that elevated right heart Tei index (TI), lower Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) scores, and elevated cardiac troponin-I (cTnI) levels would independently contribute to the occurrence of CCS in sTBI patients.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted to identify risk factors for CCS secondary to sTBI. One hundred and fifty-five patients were enrolled with sTBI admitted to the hospital between January 2016 and December 2020 and divided them into a CCS group (n = 75) and a non-CCS group (n = 80) based on the presence of CCS. This study involved the analysis and comparison of clinical data from two patient groups, encompassing demographic characteristics, peripheral oxygen saturation (SPO2), neuron-specific enolase (NSE), cardiac troponin-I (cTnI), N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), optic nerve sheath diameter (ONSD), cardiac ultrasound, acute physiology and chronic health evaluation (APACHE II) scores, and GCS scores and so on. Multivariate logistic regression was employed to identify independent risk factors for CCS, and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were used to assess their predictive value for CCS secondary to sTBI.



RESULTS: The study revealed that 48.4% of sTBI patients developed secondary CCS. In the multivariate analysis model 1 that does not include NT-proBNP and cTnI, ONSD (OR = 2.582, 95% CI: 1.054-6.327, P = 0.038), right heart Tei index (OR = 2.81, 95% CI: 1.288-6.129, P = 0.009), and GCS (OR = 0.212, 95% CI: 0.086-0.521, P = 0.001) were independent risk factors for secondary CCS in sTBI patients. In multivariate analysis model 2 that includes NT-proBNP and cTnI, cTnI (OR = 27.711, 95%CI: 3.086-248.795, P = 0.003), right heart Tei index (OR = 2.736, 95% CI: 1.056-7.091, P = 0.038), and GCS (OR = 0.147, 95% CI: 0.045-0.481, P = 0.002) were independent risk factors for secondary CCS in sTBI patients. The area under the ROC curve for ONSD, Tei index, GCS, and cTnI were 0.596, 0.613, 0.635, and 0.881, respectively. ONSD exhibited a positive predictive value (PPV) of 0.704 and a negative predictive value (NPV) of 0.634. The Tei index demonstrated a PPV of 0.624 and an NPV of 0.726, while GCS had a PPV of 0.644 and an NPV of 0.815. On the other hand, cTnI exhibited a significantly higher PPV of 0.936 and an NPV of 0.817. These findings indicate that the Tei index, GCS score, and cTnI possess certain predictive value for secondary CCS in patients with sTBI.



CONCLUSIONS: The study provides valuable insights into the identification of independent risk factors for CCS secondary to sTBI. The findings highlight the significance of right heart Tei index, GCS score, and cTnI as potential predictive factors for CCS in sTBI patients. Further larger-scale studies are warranted to corroborate these findings and to provide robust evidence for the development of early intervention strategies aimed at reducing the incidence of CCS in this patient population.

