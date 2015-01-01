Abstract

Urban-rural disparities in resources, services and facilities not only impact daily living conditions but also contribute to inequalities in physical activity, which may be associated with variations in basic public resources between urban and rural areas. This study aims to examine the evolution of perceived opportunities for physical activity in European urban and rural environments from 2002 to 2017 and their association with an active lifestyle. Data from four waves (2002, 2005, 2013 and 2017) of cross-sectional Eurobarometer surveys were collected (n = 101 373), and multilevel binomial logistic regressions were conducted. Firstly, the time trend of perceived opportunities for physical activity between urban and rural environments was explored, and secondly, the effect of urban-rural perceived opportunities on achieving an active lifestyle over the years was estimated. The findings revealed that individuals residing in rural settings encountered less opportunities to be physically active. Conversely, urban settings experienced an increase in perceived opportunities. The significance of health promotion through perceived physical activity opportunities lies in the increased likelihood of being physically active, regardless of place of residence or individual socioeconomic factors [in the area: odds ratio (OR) = 1.40, 95% confidence interval (CI) = 1.34-1.47; provided by local sport clubs: OR = 1.29, 95% CI = 1.23-1.35]. Modifying environmental aspects, such as enhancing the quantity, quality and accessibility of physical activity opportunities in both rural and urban areas, may lead to improved physical activity and health promotion, particularly among individuals who are more physically inactive.

