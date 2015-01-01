Abstract

The rise of crimes and violence against women are evident worldwide. The self-protection and behavioral aspects however are underexplored. The need for assessment for safety such as the purchasing intentions of safety tools should be considered to promote the mitigation and reduction of violence and crimes against women, may it be in households or outdoors. This study aimed to holistically analyze the determinants of behavioral intentions to purchase self-defense tools among women. Focusing on the Philippines, the structural equation modeling considering the extended theory of planned behavior (TPB) and protection motivation theory (PMT) integrated model was completely analyzed. A total of 553 valid respondents were purposively gathered to completely assess the behavioral domains and protective behaviors of women. From the results, self-efficacy showed the most significant factor affecting purchasing intentions, followed by behavioral intentions, and the behavioral domains under TPB. Moreover, indirect effects of PMT variables to purchasing intentions were seen; highest from understanding of safety, perceived risk, and then perceived severity. The extended latent variable such as perceived safety showed an indirect effect while buying impulse showed a direct significant effect on purchasing intentions. This is considered as the first study that assessed the different variables affecting purchasing intentions of self-defense tools. The findings of this study would provide a gateway as benchmark for how women feel, behave, and seeks protection. Implementing the suggestion with other aspects would end up promoting the overall safety of a country, not just for women, but for all victims against crime and violence.

Language: en