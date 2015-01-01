Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients' satisfaction and comfort are known as the quality indicators of nursing care. Nowadays, violence against nurses has an increasing trend. Regular nursing rounds are one of the caring programs that help improve these indicators. This study aimed to examine the effect of regular nursing rounds on patients' comfort, satisfaction, and violence against nurses.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This quasi-experimental study was conducted in two groups consisting of 100 patients and 35 nurses in a surgery ward in the northwest of Iran. The satisfaction with nursing care quality questionnaire, Kolcaba's general comfort questionnaire, and work environment violence were used for data collection. In the present study, the control and intervention groups were selected using a simple sampling method. The control group received routine care only; however, the intervention group received a regular nursing round program every 2 h from the second day of their admission for three days. The satisfaction questionnaire and comfort scale were completed on the second and fifth days of admission, and the evaluation of violence against nurses was performed from the second to the fourth day. The results were analyzed using chi-square, Fisher, independent t, and paired t tests.



RESULTS: Before the intervention, no statistically significant difference was observed between the two groups in terms of demographic and dependent variables (p > 0/05). After the intervention, statistically significant differences were observed among the mean scores of satisfaction with nursing care (p < 0/001), comfort (p < 0.001), and violence against nurses (p = 0.041) between the two study groups, so that in the intervention group, the patients' satisfaction and comfort increased and violence against nurses reduced during the intervention period.



CONCLUSIONS: The use of regular nursing rounds had a positive effect on the study results. Therefore, it is recommended that nurse managers design, implement, encourage, and evaluate regular nursing rounds to improve nursing care.

