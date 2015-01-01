Abstract

Developing multifunctional biodegradable PLA with ignition delay, high efficient fire retardancy, and UV resistance properties is a challenging task owing to its high flammability, and mutually exclusive phenomenon between the latter two properties. In this work, we report a superior efficient synergistic action combining piperazine pyrophosphate (PAPP) and a Co based metal-organic framework (ZIF-67).



RESULTS illustrated that with merely 0.06 wt% ZIF-67, intumescent PLA containing 4.96 wt% PAPP reached UL-94 V0 rating. The PLA/4.9PAPP/0.1MOF sample possessed a limiting oxygen index (LOI) value at 33 %, exhibited a 28 % reduction in peak heat release rate (pHRR) and a 67 % increase in fire propagation index (FPI). Moreover, the presence MOF delayed the ignition time of PLA by 12 s due to the highly porous structure of MOF and its chemical heat-sink performance. Insightful reaction to fire mechanism in the condensed phase via TG-FTIR and Raman revealed that a crack free protective intumescent char layer with higher graphitization degree was formed, which effectively enhanced the barrier effect and minimize the heat and fuel transfer. In addition, the UV resistance of PLA composites is enhanced, remaining at and below 5 % transmittance in the UVA and UVB areas. This work provides a green production way of multifunctional degradable materials and broadens their application fields.

Language: en