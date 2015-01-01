|
Jin X, Zhang J, Zhu Y, Zhang A, Wang R, Cui M, Wang DY, Zhang X. Int. J. Biol. Macromol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37541480
Developing multifunctional biodegradable PLA with ignition delay, high efficient fire retardancy, and UV resistance properties is a challenging task owing to its high flammability, and mutually exclusive phenomenon between the latter two properties. In this work, we report a superior efficient synergistic action combining piperazine pyrophosphate (PAPP) and a Co based metal-organic framework (ZIF-67).
Biomolecules; Fire retardancy; Ignition delay; Metal-organic framework (MOF); Polylactic acid (PLA); UV-resistance