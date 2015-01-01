|
Brand D. J. Bus. Contin. Emer. Plan. 2023; 17(1): 74-84.
(Copyright © 2023, Henry Stewart Publications)
37537762
This paper outlines the context of emergency management in Canada and identifies some of the key factors that have contributed to public emergency preparedness initiatives reaching a saturation point. Readers will gain insight and actionable suggestions from the proposed Community Resiliency Framework. Readers will learn how emergency management agencies can engage and collaborate authentically with communities and leverage existing preparedness initiatives with new methodologies to increase community resiliency.
