Journal Article

Citation

Hanifen RW. J. Bus. Contin. Emer. Plan. 2023; 17(1): 39-51.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Henry Stewart Publications)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37537764

Abstract

Given the numerous active shooter and hostile events (ASHE) happening each year, it is important for fire and emergency medical service (EMS) agencies to share the lessons learned from such events. This paper discusses the elements needed for an effective fire and EMS response, beginning with the unified command/collaboration approach with law enforcement that allows for the proper management of such events. The article further defines the command and control elements, as well as the proper staffing and actions needed from fire and EMS to remove, triage, treat and transport victims effectively.


Language: en
