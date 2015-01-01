Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Women's quality of life is essential both for women's and their family's health. The aim of this study was to examine the quality of life status and interaction of subjective socioeconomic status and violence, on quality of life of married women in west of Iran.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study that recruited 1533 married women using multi-stages sampling method. Multiple linear regression was employed for estimating adjusted association and 95% confidence intervals.



RESULTS: The mean (SD) age of the participants was 33.67(11). The majority of participants (92%) experienced some degree of domestic violence. Less than half of women (46.70%) perceived medium socioeconomic status. Mean (SD) score of quality of life was 3.57 (0.94). There was a significant statistical interaction between socioeconomic status and domestic violence on quality of life.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that considering the interaction of subjective socioeconomic status with domestic violence in prevention program, especially in poor categories of family, appears to be one of the important ways in improving married-females' quality of life.

Language: en