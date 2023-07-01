Abstract

Neuroimaging studies have revealed abnormal brain activities in depressed teenagers who engage in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). We used resting-state electroencephalography (EEG) microstate analysis, which indicates the brief overlap of brain network activation for exploring the characteristics of large-scale cortical activities in depressed adolescents engaged with NSSI to clarify the underlying temporal mechanism. A modified k-means cluster algorithm was used to segment 64-channel resting-state EEG data into microstates. Data from 27 healthy adolescents, 37 adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD), and 53 adolescents with both MDD and NSSI were examined in this study. The resting-state microstate parameters were compared among groups using the one-way ANOVA and Spearman correlation. Then the associations between significantly different microstate parameters and the depressive severity and self-harming data in the patient groups were further analyzed. The MDD group had higher contribution (p < 0.01), occurrence (p < 0.01) of microstate A, and higher microstate E→A transition (p < 0.05) than the HC and the NSSI group. The MDD group showed a distinctly longer duration (p < 0.05) of microstate A and microstate A→C transition than the HC. The transition probability from B to C was increased in the NSSI group compared to the HC. In the MDD group, the HAMD correlated with the duration of microstate A (Spearman's rho = 0.34, p = 0.044), as the PHQ-9 correlated with its occurrence (Spearman's rho = 0.37, p = 0.028). This research revealed that whereas depressive adolescents with NSSI and MDD displayed similar patterns with healthy controls in EEG microstate, the MDD group did not. Additionally, the non-random transition from microstate E→A may protect against recent self-harm in adolescents with MDD.

