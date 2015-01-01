|
Citation
Wang Y, Hawk ST. J. Youth Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37542008
Abstract
Adolescents' and parents' similar and/or divergent perceptions of parental behaviors may be associated with youth-parent relationship quality. This study examined adolescents' and mothers' perceptions of helicopter parenting, and whether (dis)agreements between these views were associated with perceived conflict and support. Participants were 349 late adolescents (M(T1age) = 18.20; 39.8% male) and their mothers (M(T1age) = 49.10) in Hong Kong who completed four assessments over one year.
Language: en
Keywords
Helicopter parenting; Multilevel response surface analysis; Relationship quality; Reporter discrepancies