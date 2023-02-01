Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association of cannabis use with major depression and suicidal behavior in adolescence.



METHOD: Data are from the National Comorbidity Survey-Adolescent Supplement (N = 10, 123), a nationally representative survey of adolescents aged 13 to 18 years. Weighted logistic regression and ordinal regression analyses of major depression and suicidal behavior outcomes were conducted on cannabis variables, incorporating sociodemographic characteristics.



RESULTS: Adolescents with lifetime cannabis use have 2.07 times higher odds of mild/moderate (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]; 95% CI = 1.69, 2.53) and 3.32 times higher odds of severe major depressive disorder (MDD; aOR; 95% CI = 2.31, 4.75). Cannabis use (aOR 6.90, 95% CI = 4.67, 10.19), mild/moderate MDD (aOR 4.10, 95% CI = 2.82, 5.98), and severe MDD (aOR 13.97, 95% CI = 7.59, 25.70) were associated with higher odds of suicide attempt. Past 12-month cannabis use (aOR 3.70, 95% CI = 2.16, 6.32), mild/moderate major depressive episodes (MDE) (aOR 7.85, 95% CI = 3.59, 17.17), and severe MDE (aOR 36.36, 95% CI = 13.68, 96.64) were associated with higher odds of suicide attempt. The frequency of past 12-month cannabis use was associated with higher odds of suicide attempt and with MDE severity, with higher odds among individuals who use cannabis 3 or more days than among individuals who use cannabis less frequently, suggesting a dose effect. Among cannabis users, older age of onset of cannabis use was associated with lower odds of suicidal behaviors.



CONCLUSION: Cannabis use is associated with higher odds of depression and depression severity in adolescence. Furthermore, depression and cannabis use are independently associated with higher odds of suicide attempt. DIVERSITY & INCLUSION STATEMENT: We worked to ensure sex and gender balance in the recruitment of human participants. We worked to ensure race, ethnic, and/or other types of diversity in the recruitment of human participants. The author list of this paper includes contributors from the location and/or community where the research was conducted who participated in the data collection, design, analysis, and/or interpretation of the work. One or more of the authors of this paper self-identifies as a member of one or more historically underrepresented racial and/or ethnic groups in science. We actively worked to promote sex and gender balance in our author group. We actively worked to promote inclusion of historically underrepresented racial and/or ethnic groups in science in our author group.

