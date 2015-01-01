Abstract

This is a correction to: Monica M Matthieu, PhD and others, Veteran Experiences With Suicide Ideation, Suicide Attempt, and Social Support in Safety Planning Within the Department of Veterans Affairs, Military Medicine, 2023; usad144, https://doi.org/10.1093/milmed/usad144



In the originally published version of this manuscript, several sentences contained typographical and grammatical errors which occurred during the production process.



The sentences in question have been corrected as follows:



"Safety planning is a critical component in suicide prevention within VHA."



"Veteran death by suicide remains a significant challenge for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and its national network of health care facilities managed by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA)."



"Given the sensitivity in enrolling at-risk participants, interviews were specifically chosen to attain a depth of responses about this topic of suicide that is typically challenging to discuss and a specific intervention of safety planning that may or may not have been offered to them."



"The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System designated reviewer determined that this program evaluation was not research."

Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States 2023. This work is written by (a) US Government employee(s) and is in the public domain in the US.

