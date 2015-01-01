|
Citation
|
Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division. MSMR 2023; 30(6): 26-33.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. Armed Forces Surveillance Center)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
37540150
|
Abstract
|
Reducing preventable injury and ill- ness enhances the readiness of the Armed Forces, as illnesses and inju- ries degrade service member readiness and can hinder mission accomplishment. Since 2012, the MSMR has used a classification system derived from the Global Burden of Dis- ease (GBD) Study1,2 , in combination with an International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD- 10-CM) chapter-based system to broadly describe the morbidity burden among active component service members and categorize hospitalizations and ambulatory visits among this population. The MSMR edito- rial staff continues to refine these classification schemes to improve the usefulness of the information presented.
Language: en