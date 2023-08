Abstract

Correction: Syst Rev 12, 107 (2023)



https://doi.org/10.1186/s13643-023-02232-2



Following publication of the original article [1], an error was identified under the Open Acess license statement, it should be changed to the CC BY 3.0 IGO version as shown in this article. The original article has been corrected.



Reference



Schrubbe L, García-Moreno C, Sardinha L, et al. Intimate partner violence against women during pregnancy: a systematic review and meta-analysis protocol for producing global and regional estimates. Syst Rev. 2023;12:107. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13643-023-02232-2.

Language: en