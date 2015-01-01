SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rezaie-Chamani S, Bostani Khalesi Z, Rahnavardi M. Violence Vict. 2023; 38(4): 611-624.

(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-2021-0101

37541757

The goal of the study was to determine factors associated with domestic violence in menopausal women. This was a cross-sectional study that 350 menopausal women participated. Data gathering used a World Health Organization's violence against women instrument. Emotional violence was recognized as one of the most experienced types of domestic violence (48%). According to the multivariate logistic regression model, the status of exposure to sexual violence (before marriage) and the partner's substance abuse was the most robust risk factors for domestic violence, while factors such as employment of women and satisfaction of income were protective against domestic violence. This study has highlighted the factors associated with domestic violence that health program managers need to address.


Language: en

domestic violence; perimenopause; postmenopause; women risk factors

