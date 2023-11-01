SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

이동원, 강휘진. Korean Journal of Hazardous Materials ;; 한국위험물학회지 2023; 11(1): 35-41.

위험물 및 사고대비물질로써 질산의 안전관리 문제점 및 개선방안 연구

10.31333/kihm.2023.11.1.37

Abstract

Nitric acid is classified as dangerous substances under the Occupational Safety and Health Act, accident preparation substances and toxic substances under the Chemical Management Act, and sixth-class dangerous substances and oxidative liquids under the Dangerous Goods Safety Management Act. Nitric acid substances cause very intense chemical reactions with metals, and steam inhalation alone can cause serious damage to the human lungs, so they should be handled very carefully. Nitric acid accidents occur at an average of more than 11% per year in all chemical accidents, and the causes of accidents occur due to non-compliance with safety standards, facility defects, and transportation accidents. In the problem of accident occurrence, improvement measures were studied in four stages: prevention, preparation, response, and recovery.


Keywords

accident disaster management; accident prepardness substances; Chemical accident response competency; hazardous substances; Nitric acid

