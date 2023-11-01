Abstract

Considering the costs and manpower spent to comply with the Serious Accident Punishment Act, the number of deaths cannot be considered to have decreased, raising questions about the effectiveness of the law. It can be seen that the opinions of field safety-related workers were not properly heard during the enactment of this law. In this Serious Accident Punishment Act is the establishment and implementation of a safety and health management system, and the majority of respondents thought it was unnecessary to implement orders from central administrative agencies and local governments. Overall, in order to increase the effect of preventing serious accidents through the Serious Accident Punishment Act, it is necessary to secure professional safety personnel so that they can be immersed in safety management for a long time. Also, the agency's law enforcement needs to be changed. Legal ducuments should be prepared so that they cannot be regarded as irresponsible as laws protecting the person in charge of management despite a serious accident. Also, Considering the characteristics of small businesses, support for safety-related expenses is required, and support for manpower and system construction is required from the ordering organization.

Language: ko