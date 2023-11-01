Abstract

Various chemicals are currently being used due to rapid industrialization. As the use and distribution of chemicals increase, large and small chemical accidents are constantly occurring, and major industrial accidents involving disaster victims are increasing. According to the National Fire Agency, as the number of casualties continues to increase compared to the previous year, it is necessary to conduct research on the inspection and improvement of domestic chemical accident prevention management measures. In this study, we compare and analyze the database of major industrial accidents in the chemical industry in Korea and the ARIA chemical accident database in France. The purpose of this is prevent similar accidents that may occur later in Korea. Chemical accidents in Korea for 17 years since 2005 and chemical accidents in France for 10 years after 2011 were analyzed, and DBs were compared by type of occurrence, cause and year. Through this, we would like to compare and analyze the results of the accident data analysis at home and abroad and present prevention measures to prevent chemical accidents in advance.

Language: ko