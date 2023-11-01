Abstract

According to National Fire Agency statistics for the last 3 years (2020-2022) in Korea, 693 large and small chemical accidents occurred. The most frequent accidental material was mercury leakage. As for the types of accident materials, the leakage of acidic and basic chemicals showed a high accident frequency. By province, Gyeonggi-do showed the most accidents. And then, accidents were shown in order of Incheon, Jeonnam, Ulsan, Seoul, Chungnam, Busan, Jeonbuk, Gyeongbuk, Gyeongnam, Chungbuk, and Daegu. By month, the most accidents occurred in August, and many accidents occurred in summer when the temperature was high in June, July and September. In this study, recent chemical accident statistics are used to provide basic data for accident prevention, preparation, and response strategies.

Language: ko