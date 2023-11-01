SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

조철희. Korean Journal of Hazardous Materials ;; 한국위험물학회지 2023; 11(1): 49-57.

최근 국내 화학사고 통계 분석 : 소방청 기초자료 중심으로

10.31333/kihm.2023.11.1.53

unavailable

According to National Fire Agency statistics for the last 3 years (2020-2022) in Korea, 693 large and small chemical accidents occurred. The most frequent accidental material was mercury leakage. As for the types of accident materials, the leakage of acidic and basic chemicals showed a high accident frequency. By province, Gyeonggi-do showed the most accidents. And then, accidents were shown in order of Incheon, Jeonnam, Ulsan, Seoul, Chungnam, Busan, Jeonbuk, Gyeongbuk, Gyeongnam, Chungbuk, and Daegu. By month, the most accidents occurred in August, and many accidents occurred in summer when the temperature was high in June, July and September. In this study, recent chemical accident statistics are used to provide basic data for accident prevention, preparation, and response strategies.


accident response; chemical accident; national fire agency(NFA); statistical analysis

