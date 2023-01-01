Abstract

In certain regions of the Philippines, compressor diving is commonly practiced among artisanal fishers. This method in- volves the use of homemade compressors to generate compressed air, which is then de- livered to divers through a hose while underwater. However, the use of com- pressors in fishing, such as in pa'aling, 1 is prohibited under a local ordinance in Palawan, 2 highlighting the recognized risks associated with this practice.



Similarly, lampirong fishing, which in- volves the use of compressors, is regulated in Oton, Iloilo. Specific permits and clear- ances are required to engage in this fishing practice. 3 Despite the provisions stated in the Republic Act (RA) No. 8550, also known as The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998, 4 and further amended by RA 10654, 5 which ex- plicitly prohibit the use of active fishing gears, such as pa'aling, purse seines, or trawl nets, in municipal waters and bays, many small-scale fishers still persist in engaging in these prohibited practices.



Compressor dive fishers are exposed to various risks, including decompression illness (DCI), barotrauma, nitrogen narcosis, car- bon monoxide poisoning, drowning, hypo- thermia, and injuries from dangerous marine animals. 6 Hence, it is imperative to adopt a comprehensive and integrated approach to tackle the challenges faced by compressor dive fishers. This approach should prioritize enhanced occupational safety and health measures while simultaneously addressing the environmental and legal issues associated with compressor fishing...



