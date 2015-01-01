Abstract

Due to their high energy density, long calendar life, and environmental protection, lithium-ion batteries have found widespread use in a variety of areas of human life, including portable electronic devices, electric vehicles, and electric ships, among others. However, there are safety issues with lithium-ion batteries themselves that must be emphasized. The safety of lithium-ion batteries is receiving increasing amounts of attention as incidents such as fires and explosions caused by thermal runaway have caused significant property damage and fatalities. Thermal runaway can easily occur when lithium-ion batteries experience issues such as electrical abuse and thermal abuse. This study compares various monitoring, warning, and protection techniques, summarizes the current safety warning techniques for thermal runaway of lithium-ion batteries, and combines the knowledge related to thermal runaway. It also analyzes and forecasts the future trends of battery thermal runaway monitoring, warning, and protection.

