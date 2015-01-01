Abstract

Throughout the COVID-19 period in Taiwan during March 2021 and May 2023, suicide rates have been reported at a modest reduction trend. However, according to the most updated government statistics in June 2023, the overall suicide death tolls of the year 2022 have been climbing to 3787, with 202 more people died by suicide compared to the preceding year. The general public in all age groups have increased their suicide numbers, particularly among the youths aged 15-24 (10.7 per 100,000) and the elderly (28.4 per 100,000) populations (Taiwan Society of Suicidology, TSOS, 2023). What implications have appeared from this change? After the worldwide pandemic challenges and in the post-COVID era, the local and national suicide risks have drawn much attention in Taiwan. Given the concerns that the advent of COVID-19 pandemic may exacerbate mental disorder and its relation with suicidal behavior (Barlattani et al., 2023), the role of multiple risk factors including physical, mental, social, spiritual, or other related aspects remain critical, with further strategies needed to prevent the increasing trend. However, the high-risk populations may not just involve the young and the elderly people, the middle-aged sandwich cohort under stress or trauma derived from either proximal or remote major events should be identified in the communities. In this volume of the Journal of Suicidology, we keep collecting a variety of evidence-based research from multiple perspectives in suicide-related topics. In terms of the young populations, a population-based study in Taiwan from 2006 to 2015 revealed the prevalence of medical diagnoses before suicide among the adolescents and young adults. Another study was a case report regarding a 15-year-old male with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and recent suicide attempt. Both reports suggested that mental disorders should be a target for early detection and treatment among the young people. Moreover, the TSOS collected big data in representative samples in Taiwan before and during COVID-19 to reveal more evidence of suicide-related risk factors. The titles were inclusive of psychosocial correlates and suicide crisis syndrome, psychological distress and one-year non-fatal re-attempts, utilization of mental health service and associated psychopathology and suicidality, as well as the surveillance and interventions on websites instigating suicide. Last but not the least, many novel and specific topics of suicide research will draw the attention of readers worldwide. These titles reflect important issues related to suicide risks, such as despair, diabetes, disaster, hidden suicide, and celebrity suicide. The richness of information and evidence provided in this volume will shed light on further directions of targeted suicide prevention strategies locally and internationally.

