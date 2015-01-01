Abstract

An arising field of substantial and widely accepted research and perspectives outline an increasing public and scientific interest in the term and narrative despair or death of despair in which is often associated with i.e., mortality attributable to suicides. This highly valuable and possible construct points to the importance of continued emphasis on despair as a fundamental underlying mechanism in population health and particularly appears to be predominantly significant for suicidal ideation - and thus suicide. Despite theoretical and empirical questions remain within this construct, death of despair associated with suicides still constitutes a hypothesis that deserves more scientific interest.

Language: zh