SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Eckardt JP. J. Suicidol. 2023; 18(2): 506-507.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)

DOI

10.30126/JoS.202306_18(2).0003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

An arising field of substantial and widely accepted research and perspectives outline an increasing public and scientific interest in the term and narrative despair or death of despair in which is often associated with i.e., mortality attributable to suicides. This highly valuable and possible construct points to the importance of continued emphasis on despair as a fundamental underlying mechanism in population health and particularly appears to be predominantly significant for suicidal ideation - and thus suicide. Despite theoretical and empirical questions remain within this construct, death of despair associated with suicides still constitutes a hypothesis that deserves more scientific interest.


Language: zh

Keywords

despair; etiology; research; suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print