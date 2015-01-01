|
BACKGROUND: Suicides are under-counted to a varying extent around the world: studies show a substantial proportion to have been inappropriately classified as accidental. In various countries, high proportions of self-killings are coded as 'undetermined deaths' because of uncertainty about whether the decedent intended to die. Some experts declare that the mortality classification code 'ill-defined or unknown cause' is commonly a haven for 'hidden suicides'.
accidental death; ICD-10 codes; suicide rates; undetermined death; unknown cause death