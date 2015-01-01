Abstract

BACKGROUND: The psychosocial consequences related to COVID-19 have been widely investigated. However, limited attention was paid to suicide crisis syndrome (SCS) among the general public and its associated psycho-socioeconomic risk factors during the pandemic. The SCS manifests the last sequence of personal and environmental stress among potentially vulnerable individuals. The study aimed to examine whether SCS was associated with key psychosocial and suicide-related factors in Taiwan.



METHODS: An online survey was conducted during April and May of 2021. A structured questionnaire was used, with assessments of the Suicide Crisis Inventory (SCI-2), the 5-item Brief Symptom Rating Scale (BSRS-5), Life Stress Event, the COVID-19-related psychological responses and environmental factors as well as suicide risks including death wish and prior acts of suicide/self-harm.



RESULTS: Among the 4846 participants recruited online (mean age: 37.5±10.8) with female dominance (82.6%), just over half were married (54.8%) and two-thirds graduated from college. The majority of the public had a job before or during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet economic issues significantly affected the SCS. Those who were younger, living alone, lacking family support, or feeling unsafe toward the environment during the COVID-19 pandemic had higher risks of SCS. Additionally, all the psychological factors such as higher BSRS-5 scores, feeling stressed, poor adjustment or emotional support, or prior suicide attempt/ self-harm contributed to SCS. Limitations: The findings reflected the views of young respondents right before a severe outbreak in Taiwan between May and August 2021. Online survey results might lead to information bias.



CONCLUSION: The pre-suicide mental states assessed by the SCS scale were significantly associated with younger age (≤25), lifetime suicide act, recent psychological distress, and poor economic status or social relationships. Healthcare providers should pay attention to these early warning signs of suicide risks in the post-acute COVID-19 era.

Language: zh