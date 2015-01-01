Abstract

Background/purpose: Celebrity suicide was known to be associated with an increase in suicidal behaviors in vulnerable groups. We conducted in-depth qualitative interviews to explore the impact of exposure to news items covering the suicide of a celebrity in Taiwan in 2017.



METHODS of study: Students from the celebrity's Alma Mater who visited Students' Counseling Center within 3 months of the celebrity's suicide were recruited.



RESULTS: Six students were recruited. The qualitative analysis indicated that the interviewed students expressed their admiration towards the deceased celebrity, and the celebrity suicide elicited feelings of inferiority and self-doubt among the students.



CONCLUSION: The way media covers celebrity suicides can have a significant impact, especially on vulnerable people. Those who were already distressed are more likely to be affected by celebrity suicide reports. Responsible media reporting of suicide incidents is critical for preventing suicide.

