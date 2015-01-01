Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide constitutes a significant public concern on a global scale, yet there is a dearth of comprehensive investigations into the utilization of medical services by individuals who have died by suicide. The primary objective of this study was to elucidate the patterns of medical service utilization and diagnosis preceding incidents of suicide.



METHODS: This nationwide study used data linkage from the Cause of Death Data and the National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD) to examine medical service utilization among individuals aged 15-24 years who died by suicide within a year before their death during 2006-2015. A control group, matched at a ratio of 10 to 1, was selected from the NHIRD. Logistic regression analysis calculated odds ratios (ORs), and the ORs and prevalence were used to determine the population attributable fraction (PAF).



RESULTS: Prevalence comparisons of diagnosis between suicide and control groups in outpatients and emergency services were similar, from 2006 to 2010 suggested that top 3 diagnosis were depressive disorders (OR = 29.95, 95% CI = 23.38-38.36, PAF = 0.18), neurotic disorders and personality disorders (OR = 12.9, 95% CI = 10.58-15.72, PAF = 0.17) and episodic mood disorders (OR = 36.44, 95% CI = 26.49-50.12, PAF = 0.13). During 2011 to 2015 period, the top 3 diagnosis between suicide and control groups in outpatients and emergency services are also depressive disorders (OR = 40.12, 95% CI = 29.08-55.36, PAF = 0.19), neurotic disorders and personality disorders (OR = 14.78, 95% CI = 11.698-18.69, PAF = 0.19) and Episodic mood disorders (OR = 33.47, 95% CI = 22.74-49.26, PAF = 0.12).



CONCLUSION: The study presented data linkage analysis to explore the relationship between suicidal deaths, emergency services, and diagnostic patterns in young adults. Depression and personality disorders are prevalent among suicide decedents, highlighting the special attention for treatment and interventions.

