Abstract

Background and Hypothesis

Violence is more prevalent in patients with psychotic disorders compared to the general population. Hence, adequate violence risk assessment is of high clinical importance. Impaired insight is suggested as a risk factor for violence in psychosis, but studies have yielded conflicting results. We hypothesized that impaired insight was associated with a history of severe violence in patients with psychotic disorders.





Study Design

Clinical insight was assessed both using the Birchwood Insight Scale (BIS) and the Positive and Negative Symptom Scale (PANSS) item G12 (lack of judgment and insight). The degree of impaired clinical insight was compared between psychosis patients with (N = 51) and without (N = 178) a history of severe violence. Multiple linear regression analyses were performed to investigate the effects of putative confounders.





Study Results

We found that a history of severe violence was significantly associated with lower insight in one of the three BIS components (the relabeling of symptoms) (P =.03, R2 = 0.02) and the PANSS item G12 (P =.03, R2 = 0.02) also after controlling for putative confounders.





Conclusions

The results suggest there is an association between impaired insight and severe violence in psychosis patients. We propose that examination of insight by validated instruments comprising different components may add useful information to clinical violence risk assessment in psychosis patients.

Language: en