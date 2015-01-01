SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nolan J. Int. J. Crime Justice Soc. Democr. 2022; 11(2): 1-14.

(Copyright © 2022, Queensland University of Technology)

10.5204/ijcjsd.2398

Mandatory human rights due diligence is the latest global example of a legislative scheme for fostering corporate action on human rights risks within business supply chains. Such proposals stem from more than 30 years of increased pressure on companies to tackle labour rights abuses. If not clearly defined and implemented, human rights due diligence risks enhancing the legitimacy of techniques such as social auditing to serve as inadequate proxies for due diligence. Without mechanisms to incorporate the views of rights holders in its design and implementation and ensure access to remedies for rights holders, it is perhaps more accurately depicted (for now) as the next shiny thing that may be more a distraction than a substantive mechanism for pursuing real change and redress for labour exploitation in global supply chains.


human rights due diligence

