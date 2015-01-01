SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sc JMM. Int. J. Crime Justice Soc. Democr. 2022; 11(3): 12-22.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Queensland University of Technology)

DOI

10.5204/ijcjsd.2472

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article reviews the executions of Australians in the region and the Australian responses over the past two decades. Informed by the author's legal defence role in death penalty cases in Singapore and Indonesia, the article explores developments in anti-death penalty advocacy since 2015: the parliamentary enquiry, the 'whole of government' strategy led by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the efforts made by Australia and Australians in Asia.


Language: en

Keywords

advocacy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print