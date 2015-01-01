|
Sc JMM. Int. J. Crime Justice Soc. Democr. 2022; 11(3): 12-22.
(Copyright © 2022, Queensland University of Technology)
This article reviews the executions of Australians in the region and the Australian responses over the past two decades. Informed by the author's legal defence role in death penalty cases in Singapore and Indonesia, the article explores developments in anti-death penalty advocacy since 2015: the parliamentary enquiry, the 'whole of government' strategy led by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the efforts made by Australia and Australians in Asia.
advocacy