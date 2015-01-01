SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Beetson J, Anderson P, Lin S, Williamson F, Amazan R, Boughton B, Morrell S, Taylor R, Schwartz M. Int. J. Crime Justice Soc. Democr. 2022; 11(4): 56-68.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Queensland University of Technology)

DOI

10.5204/ijcjsd.2201

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Using qualitative self-reported and observational evidence combined with a quantitative breakdown of linked administrative justice system data, this before-and-after study demonstrates the beneficial impacts of a First Nations community-controlled adult literacy campaign in six rural and remote communities in New South Wales, Australia. The most significant quantitative finding is a 50% reduction in reported serious offences in a sample of 162 campaign participants. Qualitative data from interviews found  an increased use of legal assistance services following the campaign.. These findings are contextualised through the lived experiences and perceptions of First Nations campaign staff and participants, community leaders and government and non-government agency personnel.


Language: en

Keywords

community-controlled programs

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print