SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tahu) RBK, Pratt J. Int. J. Crime Justice Soc. Democr. 2023; 12(1): 17-29.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Queensland University of Technology)

DOI

10.5204/ijcjsd.2741

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In 1844, a replica of the famous Pentonville Prison was built in Wellington, New Zealand, shortly after the commencement of British colonisation. It never matched the size and scope of the London original and was demolished in 1931. However, the existence of this incongruous New Zealand institution raises important sociological issues. First, it will be argued that it had symbolic importance in maintaining settler identity with the homeland. Second, it had a functional importance in terms of the way it represented the ability of the colonial government to subdue any recalcitrant who sought to challenge the authority of British imperial power. Third, its closure came about because of longstanding pressure from local citizens, for whom its presence had become an unwanted stain on the otherwise untainted local landscape, reflecting New Zealand's transition from a frontier society to a modern society with the sensibilities associated with it.


Language: en

Keywords

penal culture

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print