|
Citation
|
Lawler S, Boxall H, Dowling C. Trends Iss. Crime Crim. Justice 2023; 672.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Australian Institute of Criminology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Previous research has shown that persons with depression are over-represented among perpetrators of intimate partner homicide (IPH). However, the relationship between IPH and depression is not well understood. This study explores the role of offender depression within a sample of 199 cases of male-perpetrated IPH in Australia, as described by judges in sentencing remarks. Over one-third of the IPH offenders had experienced depression at some point in their lifetime. Qualitative information about the onset and cause of depression, co-occurring risk factors and the relationship between depression and culpability is presented.
Language: en