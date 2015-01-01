SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Meyer S, Helps N, Fitz-Gibbon K. Trends Iss. Crime Crim. Justice 2023; 660.

(Copyright © 2023, Australian Institute of Criminology)

10.52922/ti78818

unavailable

Following substantial domestic and family violence (DFV) reforms in Australia in recent years, the identification of victim-survivors is increasingly embedded across service system responses. In contrast, while men using DFV often have diverse service system contact for co-occurring issues, their use of DFV is often not identified. This mixed-methods study examines current screening and risk assessment practices for DFV perpetration in service systems that frequently encounter men who may be using DFV, including mental health, alcohol and other drug services, corrections and child protection services.

RESULTS show significant variation in screening and risk assessment practices and attitudes across service areas.


