Choi MJ, Yu J. Crisisonomy 2023; 19(1): 153-164.
(Copyright © 2023, Crisis and Emergency Management: Theory and Praxis)
unavailable
Abstract
The aim of this study was to investigate university students' awareness, reporting intention, and reporting attitude towards child abuse and neglect. A cross-sectional study was conducted by web-based survey of 333 university students. The collected data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, t-test, ANOVA, and Pearson's correlation in SPSS 26.0. The mean scores of child abuse awareness and reporting intention were 6.13±0.75, and 5.58±1.02 respectively. The mean score of effectiveness and obstacles in attitude toward reporting were 3.14±0.75 and 2.79±0.79 respectively. Students were most aware of physical abuse and showed the intention to report it; however they did not have a high awareness and reporting intention for neglect or emotional abuse. Child abuse awareness and reporting intention were significantly positively correlated and obstacles in attitude toward reporting had a negative correlation with awareness and reporting intention. Therefore, education to raise awareness of child abuse targeting university students and attempts to lower the obstacles related to reporting child abuse should be made together.
Language: ko