Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate university students' awareness, reporting intention, and reporting attitude towards child abuse and neglect. A cross-sectional study was conducted by web-based survey of 333 university students. The collected data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, t-test, ANOVA, and Pearson's correlation in SPSS 26.0. The mean scores of child abuse awareness and reporting intention were 6.13±0.75, and 5.58±1.02 respectively. The mean score of effectiveness and obstacles in attitude toward reporting were 3.14±0.75 and 2.79±0.79 respectively. Students were most aware of physical abuse and showed the intention to report it; however they did not have a high awareness and reporting intention for neglect or emotional abuse. Child abuse awareness and reporting intention were significantly positively correlated and obstacles in attitude toward reporting had a negative correlation with awareness and reporting intention. Therefore, education to raise awareness of child abuse targeting university students and attempts to lower the obstacles related to reporting child abuse should be made together.



본 연구는 아동학대에 대한 대학생의 인식과 신고의도, 신고태도를 확인하기 위한 서술적 조사연구이다. 333명의 대학생이 온라인 설문조사 방식으로 참여하였고, 구조화된 설문지를 이용하여 아동학대인식과 신고의도, 신고태도에 대한 자료를 수집하였다. 기술통계와 t-test, One-way ANOVA, Pearson's correlation coefficient의 방법으로 자료를 분석하였다. 연구결과 대학생은 신체적 학대에 대해 가장 잘인식하고 신고할 의도를 보였으나, 방임이나 정서적 학대와 같이 겉으로 잘 드러나지 않는 학대에 대해서는 인식과 신고의도가 높지 않았다. 신고태도 중 신고효과성은 보통 수준으로, 신고 장애물은 보통보다 낮게 인식하고 있었다. 대학생의 아동학대에 대한 인식이 높을수록 신고의도는 증가하였고, 신고와관련된 장애를 많이 느끼는 경우에는 아동학대 인식도 낮아지고 신고의도도 낮아지는 것으로 확인되었다. 따라서 대학생을 대상으로 하여 아동학대 인식을 높이는 교육, 아동학대 신고와 관련된 여러 장애를낮추는 시도들이 함께 이루어져야 할 것이다.

Language: ko