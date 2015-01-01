|
Citation
|
Barbour V. Med. J. Aust. 2023; 218(6).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The article featured on the cover of this issue of the MJA describes an important approach to eliminating hepatitis C, a disease predominantly transmitted in developed countries through injecting drug use. Given the advent of highly effective and well tolerated direct‐acting antiviral (DAA) therapies, the Australian Government has adopted elimination of hepatitis C as a feasible objective. A major challenge, however, is getting the treatment to individuals with hepatitis C in a timely and appropriate way. As MacIsaac and colleagues note in their research article, "Engaging people who inject drugs with hepatitis C testing and treatment will be crucial to elimination". They describe the experience in the first supervised injecting facility in Victoria, which opened in 2018 in inner metropolitan Melbourne. The results are encouraging and suggest that providing treatment in this type of facility is effective and offers hope for the future. The authors report that "DAA treatment was prescribed for 126 of 143 HCV RNA‐positive clients" and that "41 of 54 with complete follow‐up data were cured" (doi: 10.5694/mja2.51885).
Language: en