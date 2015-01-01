Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies show that the presence of companionship during childbirth leads to positive outcomes for women. This study investigates the protective effect of having a labor companion on obstetric violence in the health facilities of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.



METHODS: A secondary analysis of a cross-sectional study of women who gave birth in five health centers in the occupied Palestinian territory up to 8 weeks following childbirth was performed. The presence of a labor companion was examined in relation to socioeconomic variables and physical abuse, verbal abuse or stigma or discrimination, failure to achieve professional standards, vaginal examinations, and pain relief.



RESULTS: According to the findings, the total number of women with a labor partner or a birth companion present at any stage during the labor process was 92% in the West Bank, and 77.4% in the Gaza Strip. According to the timing of support, 23.5% of women had a labor companion present during labor, childbirth, and after childbirth whilst in the hospital. Women who did not have labor companions were more likely than women who did to report at least one sort of mistreatment, such as unconsented procedures. Women with a labor companion were less likely to report abuse (16%) compared to women without labor companion. In terms of informed permission for procedures, 75% of women who did not have a labor companion had unconsented episiotomy.



CONCLUSION: Labor companionship assists women by providing them with companions who are less likely to be mistreated during labor. Efforts should be made to best implement the presence of labor companions, including the duration of the labor companionship and women's preferences.

