Kaufman-Parks AM, Longmore MA, Manning WD, Giordano PC. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 144: e106381.

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) increase the risk of engaging in intimate partner violence (IPV) in later life.

OBJECTIVE: This study investigates the association between ACEs and engaging in physical violence toward a romantic partner in emerging adulthood while also accounting for proximal life experiences, including social psychological, intimate relationship, and sociodemographic characteristics. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: This study draws on two waves of data from the Toledo Adolescent Relationships Study, a 19-year population-based longitudinal cohort study of adolescents transitioning to adulthood from Lucas County, Ohio (United States). This investigation includes 878 (399 men and 479 women) emerging adults.

METHODS: To evaluate the association between ACEs and IPV perpetration, two waves of survey data were used, collected in 2001 and 2011-2012.

RESULTS: ACEs had a cumulative effect on IPV, where each additional ACE increased the odds of engaging in IPV by 51.0 % (p < 0.001). However, current drug use (OR = 1.131, p < 0.05), arguments between partners (OR = 1.517, p < 0.01), partner mistrust (OR = 1.663, p < 0.001), and jealousy and control (OR = 1.412, p < 0.001) were also significant correlates of IPV reports.

CONCLUSIONS: ACEs are a significant predictor of IPV perpetration among emerging adults, even when accounting for more proximal risk factors. These findings suggest that individuals working with clients who engage in IPV would do well to address the long-term trauma impacts of early life adversity in addition to more proximal risk factors to reduce the risk of continued violence.


Intimate partner violence; Adverse childhood experiences; Cumulative risk; Emerging adulthood; Intimate relationship dynamics; Social psychological correlates

