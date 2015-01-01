Abstract

PURPOSE: Pediatric proximal tibial fractures (PTF) are rare but potentially debilitating. So far, no system for guiding surgical treatment based on injury-force mechanism has been documented, while adult tibial plateau fractures have benefited greatly from such an approach. This study reviews the diagnosis and treatment experience at a tertiary trauma center and introduces the reduction-traction method.



METHODS: Pediatric patients (0-17 years old) diagnosed with PTF were identified in the hospital database from 2017 to 2021. Their injury mechanism, injury location, treatment type, and treatment outcomes were recorded. Images were reviewed to establish an injury-force classification according to Mubarak et al., 2009. When appropriate, patients were treated using a "reduction-traction" approach.



RESULTS: Twenty-nine patients were identified, and followed-up for a mean of 6.8 months. The most common cause of injury was falling from height < 2 m, often from a trampoline. The tibial plateau and proximal tibial metaphysis were most commonly involved. Thirteen patients were treated non-operatively, 10 with open reduction and internal fixation, and six with arthroscopic surgery. A bimodal distribution according to age was noted in the injury mechanism, injury site, and treatment type. No adverse outcomes were recorded, and all patients resumed sports activities. The "reduction-traction" technique produced favorable outcomes in three patients.



CONCLUSIONS: Pediatric PTF has a bimodal distribution with high risk before three years and after 15 years. The injury-force classification can supplement the Salter-Harris classification in guiding surgical treatment. The "reduction-traction" approach in children differs from adults, and results in good outcomes.

