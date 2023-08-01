Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gender differences in mental health emerge in adolescence. The timing coincides with the development of premenstrual disorders (PMDs). Here, we examine the association between PMDs and adolescent mental health in the context of gender differences.



METHODS: A cross-sectional analysis comprising 21,239[10,563 (49.7 %) girls] individuals aged 10-19 years from the Santai Youth Mental Health Promotion Cohort in China. Possible PMDs, major depression disorder (MDD), general anxiety disorder (GAD), history of self-injury, and high suicide-risk status were surveyed using standard questionnaires. We used logistic regression to contrast the prevalence of outcomes between girls with and without PMDs, and boys.



RESULTS: The prevalence rates of possible MDD and GAD were comparable between girls without PMDs and boys [OR1.03 (0.96-1.11) and 0.99 (0.92-1.07)], whereas a higher burden was observed in girls with PMDs [OR4.76(4.31-5.26) and 3.86(3.50-4.27), respectively]. Moreover, MDD/GAD prevalence among premenarchal girls was comparable to their peer boys. Greater gender differences in self-injury and high suicide-risk status were also found for girls with PMDs [OR 4.70 (4.22-5.24) and 7.49 (6.6-8.5)] than that for girls without PMDs [OR1.45(1.33-1.59) and 1.81 (1.62-2.03)]. LIMITATION: Girls with PMDs may have overreported depressive and/or anxiety symptoms due to the overlap of symptomology.



CONCLUSIONS: The greater gender differences in adolescent mental ill-health among girls with PMDs lend support to the hypothesis that PMDs play an important role in the gender disparities in adolescent mental health, particularly in depression and anxiety.

Language: en