Abstract

Sexual violence is frequently utilized as weapon of war again young girls for reasons, such as to humiliate an ethnic group, to intimidate for military and/or political gain or finally to spread terror among civilians, especially those suspected of supporting other factions. Such a brutal act often results in long-lasting consequences, ranging from psychological scars to pathological conditions, and even have social and economic detrimental effects. Due to their young not-fully developed bodies, young girls might be affected by vaginal fistulae, uterine prolapse and other complications, in addition to being exposed to sexually transmitted diseases, early pregnancies and unsafe abortions.

