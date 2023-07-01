SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bellizzi S, Pichierri G, Nivoli A. J. Pediatr. Adolesc. Gynecol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, North American Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpag.2023.07.009

PMID

37543240

Abstract

Sexual violence is frequently utilized as weapon of war again young girls for reasons, such as to humiliate an ethnic group, to intimidate for military and/or political gain or finally to spread terror among civilians, especially those suspected of supporting other factions. Such a brutal act often results in long-lasting consequences, ranging from psychological scars to pathological conditions, and even have social and economic detrimental effects. Due to their young not-fully developed bodies, young girls might be affected by vaginal fistulae, uterine prolapse and other complications, in addition to being exposed to sexually transmitted diseases, early pregnancies and unsafe abortions.


Language: en

Keywords

Conflict; Gender-based violence; Sudan; girls

