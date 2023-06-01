Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Many social and behavioral changes occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our objective was to identify changes in incidence of self-inflicted injuries during COVID-19 compared to prepandemic years. Further, we aimed to identify risk factors associated with self-inflicted injuries before and during the pandemic.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of patients aged ≥18 y with self-inflicted injuries from 2018 to 2021 was performed using the Pennsylvania Trauma Outcome Study registry. Patients were grouped into pre-COVID Era (pre-CE, 2018-2019) and COVID Era (CE, 2020-2021). Statistical comparisons were accomplished using Wilcoxon rank-sum tests and chi-square or Fisher's exact tests.



RESULTS: There were a total of 1075 self-inflicted injuries in the pre-CE cohort and 482 during the CE. There were no differences in age, gender, race or ethnicity between the two cohorts. Among preexisting conditions, those within the pre-CE cohort had a higher incidence of mental/personality disorder (59.2% versus 52.3%, P = 0.01). There were no significant differences in the mechanism of self-inflicted injuries or place of injury between the two periods. Additionally, there were no differences in discharge destinations or mortality between the two cohorts.



CONCLUSIONS: During the height of social isolation in Pennsylvania, there were no associated increases in self-inflicted injuries. However, there were increased incidences of self-inflicted injuries among those with a prior diagnosis of mental or personality disorder in the pre-CE group. Further investigations are required to study the access to mental health services in future pandemics or public health disasters.

